FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air India to proceed with Dreamliner purchases
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 20, 2012 / 6:42 AM / 6 years ago

Air India to proceed with Dreamliner purchases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane is seen in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - State-run Air India AIN.UL will push ahead with its purchase of 27 of Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner aircraft, India’s Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said on Tuesday, despite a heavy debt burden and a long-running dispute with the plane maker.

Air India, which has debts of $4 billion, is running on taxpayer life support and is yet to receive any planes from a $6 billion order for as many as 50 long-range jets from Boeing placed in 2005.

“It is a good plan for Air India,” said Ajit Singh, confirming that the Dreamliner order still stands.

India’s flagship-carrier has been hit by high fuel costs and cut-throat competition that has beset the country’s aviation industry, in which only one of six airlines is currently profitable.

The cash-strapped airline, which owes about $500 million to oil companies and $240 million to airports, is currently negotiating for nearly $1 billion as compensation from Boeing for the delayed delivery.

Boeing has disputed the airline’s claim that the plane maker has promised to pay $500 million in compensation. The more than three-year delay has disrupted Air India’s plans and schedules, the carrier says.

Air India expects to take delivery of seven Boeing Dreamliners in the next fiscal year that starts in April, Chairman Rohit Nandan said this month.

Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.