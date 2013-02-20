FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air India says Boeing hopeful of getting Dreamliners back in service by April
February 20, 2013 / 5:52 AM / 5 years ago

Air India says Boeing hopeful of getting Dreamliners back in service by April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The chairman of India’s state carrier Air India AIN.UL said on Wednesday that Boeing Co (BA.N) is hopeful of getting their Dreamliner aircraft back in service by early April.

“They said that these planes should start flying again from early April. They can’t be sure but they are hopeful,” Rohit Nandan said.

Boeing’s 50 Dreamliners in service have been grounded since mid-January following two incidents involving battery problems.

Air India has six Dreamliners and has ordered 21 more. The issue of the airline seeking compensation from Boeing for the jet’s glitches would be taken up once the aircraft are flying again, Nandan said.

Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
