Delta Air Lines determines capacity 'unilaterally': CEO

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc’s (DAL.N) chief executive stressed multiple times on Wednesday that his company decides on its own how many flights it operates and how many seats it puts up for sale in the face of a regulatory probe into possible airline collusion.

The remarks by Delta CEO Richard Anderson come just two weeks after the U.S. Department of Justice said it was reviewing whether carriers worked together illegally to keep air fares stable by signaling plans to limit flights.

Airlines say relaying planned capacity cuts publicly is a vital way to assure investors that they are matching supply to demand.

“We’re going to continue to comply with the law, act unilaterally and do our best to give our investors visibility into our business,” Anderson said on an investor call Wednesday, when asked about the effect the Justice Department probe might have on Delta’s ability to communicate with investors.

Anderson said at least three times that Delta’s capacity decisions were unilateral.

Aviation industry consultant Robert Mann said Delta, the U.S. No. 2 passenger airline, took the “right approach” by assuring that its actions were independent while still giving necessary guidance.

“Airlines and every other public company in every other industry, no matter how fragmented or concentrated, guide in both (regulatory) filings and on calls,” Mann said. “No Department of Justice concern is going to change that.”

Anderson made his comments after Delta reported a better-than-expected $1.49 billion in quarterly profit, but warned of weak demand.

He said Delta expects to slash international capacity in the fourth quarter by 3.5 percent, versus an earlier forecast of a 3-percent cut. Delta aims for its total capacity to be flat in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier.

The move “will allow us to get our unit revenue back on the right trajectory with our goal (for growth) to be flat by the end of the year,” Delta’s President Ed Bastian said on the investor call.

The strong U.S. dollar has hurt the spending power of foreign travelers. Bastian said that last quarter unit revenues declined 11.5 percent for trans-Atlantic flights and 8.5 percent for routes across the Pacific.

Delta added that it is seeing demand weakness in Chicago, Orlando and Dallas. The Texas city has verged on a price war as low-cost carriers have tried to steal share from bigger competitors.