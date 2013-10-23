Brazil may not extend more aid to airlines, senior official says

Brazil's Chief of Staff Gleisi Hoffmann talks to the audience during a forum about infrastructure in Brazil, in Sao Paulo February 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government currently sees difficulties in offering further help to airlines beyond what has already been given, Gleisi Hoffmann, President Dilma Rousseff’s chief of staff, said on Wednesday.

Airlines operating in Brazil have been battling weak demand, rising fuel and operating costs, a slump in the currency and infrastructure problems over the past two years.

Hoffmann also said that the government has no plans to review the 49 percent stake that civil aviation infrastructure agency Infraero takes in upcoming concessions to operate the nation’s airports.