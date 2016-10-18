Travelers make their way through Reagan National Airport in Washington December 23, 2015. Unseasonably warm and rainy weather has created foggy conditions have created travel delays to many cities along the East Coast. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The White House announced efforts on Tuesday to improve air travel for Americans by requiring airlines to refund baggage handling fees if luggage is delayed and requiring online travel agents to provide neutral search results.

The effort is aimed at responding to complaints from consumers that range from delayed or damaged baggage and wheelchairs to pricey add-ons like payments for seat assignments.

"The actions we're announcing today will help consumers know how airlines are performing, will make sure that consumers don't have to pay for services they don't receive and will help consumers find the best flight options for them," Jason Furman, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers told reporters.

As part of that effort, the Transportation Department issued an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking which would require airlines to refund baggage fees if luggage is "substantially delayed." The department did not define a substantial delay.

The Transportation Department also released new final rules that would require airlines and online ticket agents to ensure that their search results are neutral, without favoring certain airlines.

The new final rules would also require big U.S. airlines to report how often they lose or damage wheelchairs. They also changed the methodology for counting mishandled bags to compare lost, stolen, damaged or delayed bags against the total number of bags handled to make it more accurate, the White House said.

Further, the department is also considering requiring airlines to disclose all fees to ticket agents to eliminate surprise charges.

The four largest U.S. airlines, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O), Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) and Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) did not immediately return requests for comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson in Washington, and Lewis Krauskopf and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Joseph White and Lisa Shumaker)