FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says review of airlines' subsidy allegations ongoing
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says review of airlines' subsidy allegations ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Emirates Airlines Airbus A380-800, with Tail Number A6-EOF, lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is still reviewing U.S. airlines’ subsidy allegations over what they say are subsidies being provided to three Gulf airlines, the State Department said on Friday following U.S. Secretary Of State John Kerry’s meeting with the chief executives of two U.S. airlines.

On Thursday, Kerry met with the CEOs of American Airlines and Delta Airlines at their request to discuss their concerns and recommendations for government, the State Department said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.