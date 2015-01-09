Cyprus Air's future in balance as EU state aid verdict looms

NICOSIA (Reuters) - The European Commission is due to rule on Friday on whether state aid offered to Cyprus Airways was illegal - with the future of the ailing state-controlled flag carrier hanging in the balance.

Cypriot government officials said EU competition watchdogs were expected to issue their findings on Friday afternoon, ending a year-long investigation into whether the airline was illegally given 103 million euros ($122 million) in state aid in 2012 and 2013.

“Some information we have received from Brussels is not positive, but we will have to wait for the decision and see its wording,” government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides told Reuters.

Government officials have said that if cash-strapped Cyprus Airways is forced to repay aid it would have to suspend operations.

The government has four months to appeal any decision, and the airline has a 10-year window to repay any amount deemed irregular.

Under EU state aid rules, a company in difficulty can receive rescue and restructuring aid once every 10 years. Cyprus Airways, which recently resorted to selling assets such as its slot at London Heathrow to stay afloat, had previously received financial assistance in 2007.

The airline, founded in 1947, employs 560 people, has a fleet of six aircraft and flies to 13 destinations. It has been progressively losing market share for years from cheaper competitors making inroads on lucrative routes.

Labor unions have criticized authorities for failing to argue that assistance was given to the airline because of “exceptional circumstances” in Cyprus.

Those circumstances, they say, included high unemployment, an international bailout in 2013 which saw thousands of people lose bank savings, and loss of business from upheaval in the Middle East.

“They (authorities) didn’t do anything to explain to the EU why assistance was given,” said Petros Souppouris, head of the Cyprus Airways pilots’ union.

“This is the national identity of Cyprus which must be maintained. Staff believe the government should do its utmost to keep the company operational, or launch a fresh start with an investor,” he told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8473 euros)