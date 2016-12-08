Airlines seek national route to more efficient skies in Europe

An aircraft takes off from Heathrow airport in west London September 2, 2014.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Airlines are pushing for European countries to define their own national, rather than region-wide, strategies to improve the use of air space as a way of getting some of the benefits of the stalled Single European Sky project.

"It's clear that there is a degree of nationalism evolving in Europe and working at a national level is perhaps likely to get a level of support," International Air Transport Association (IATA) air traffic management director Pete Curran said at a briefing in Geneva on Thursday.

The Single European Sky was designed over a decade ago to reform European air traffic management systems by merging national air corridors to cut costs and emissions.

But the proposals have met with resistance from air traffic controller unions and individual member states, which are unwilling to give up control and fear the proposals could lead to job losses.

Airlines have long urged the EU to implement the reforms, but are now trying a different tack by instead urging European countries to focus on modernizing their own individual air space, IATA said.

It said many countries did not have a specific strategy for air traffic control and that tackling modernization on a national basis might be more productive.

"We want to build a Single European Sky (SES) bottom up," Curran said, adding national schemes would not be in opposition to SES and should involve input from across the industry, including airlines, airports, air traffic control authorities.

IATA says modernizing European airspace would result in 245 billion euros ($263 billion) of additional GDP and 1 million additional jobs created by 2035.

Curran said IATA was targeting seven countries - Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and Turkey.