Jet fuel hedging positions of European airlines

LONDON (Reuters) - The following table shows the percentage of planned jet fuel consumption hedged by European airlines to protect themselves against price fluctuations, and the baseline price.

The figures are based on company quarterly and annual results or company statements.

Company Disclosure Period Hedging Price

date percentage

Aer Lingus 29/07/2015 Q2 2015 90 $856/tonne

AERL.I

Q3 2015 89 $808/tonne

Q4 2015 89 $769/tonne

FY 2015 89 $830/tonne

FY 2016 38 $758/tonne

Air France KLM 24/07/2015 Q3 2015 75 $563/tonne

(AIRF.PA)

Q4 2015 76 $578/tonne

EasyJet (EZJ.L) 30/06/2015 3 months to 30 83 $878/tonne

September 2015

Full year to 88 $922/tonne

Sept 2015

Full year to 80 $844/tonne

Sept 2016

Flybe (FLYB.L) 10/06/2015 Full year to 70 $919/tonne

Mar 2016

IAG* (ICAG.L) 31/07/2015 Q3 2015 85 n/a

Q4 2015 88 n/a

Q1 2016 63 n/a

Q2 2016 46 n/a

Q3 2016 35 n/a

Q4 2016 27 n/a

Lufthansa 30/07/2015 Full year 2015 79 $727/tonne

(LHAG.DE)

Q1 2015 79 $744/tonne

Q2 2015 78 $732/tonne

Q3 2015 80 $717/tonne

Q4 2015 80 $714/tonne

Full year 2016 69 $710/tonne

Norwegian Air 17/09/2015 September - Dec 23 n/a

(NWC.OL) 2015

Full year 2016 28 n/a

Ryanair (RYA.I) 10/09/2015 Full year 2016 90 $910/tonne

(Apr 2015- Mar

2016)

Full year 2017 70 $657/tonne

(Apr 2016- Mar

2017)

SAS (SAS.ST) 08/09/2015 Aug-Oct 2015 83 $600-$700/

tonne

Nov 15 - Jan 16 81 $600-$700/

tonne

Feb-Apr 2016 71 $600-$700/

tonne

May-Jul 2016 54 $600-$700/

tonne

Aug-Oct 2016 53 $600-$700/

tonne

Nov 16-Jan 17 18 $600-$700/

tonne

Wizz (WIZZ.L) Full Year 2016 69 $785-804/t

onne

Full Year 2017 61 $672-676/t

onne

* Includes British Airways, Iberia, Vueling

($1 = 0.8969 euro)