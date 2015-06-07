FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avianca owner Efromovich eyes synergies as bids for TAP
June 7, 2015 / 6:53 PM / 2 years ago

Avianca owner Efromovich eyes synergies as bids for TAP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Brazilian-Colombian investor German Efromovich, bidding for indebted Portuguese carrier TAP, says there are good synergies between the airline and his Avianca carrier.

“It’s another airline, it means more growth for us,” Efromovich told Reuters on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) annual meeting in Miami.

“We have all kinds of synergies, the same alliance, the same fleet.”

The Portuguese government on Friday received improved offers for TAP from the two bidding consortia and said it would take five days to analyze the bids.

Challenging Efromovich is a holding company including American-Brazilian aviation investor, David Neeleman, founder of U.S. airline JetBlue and the CEO of Azul Brazilian Airlines.

Efromovich said he couldn’t comment on the details of the bid itself as the process is confidential. He made the only bid for TAP in a failed attempt to sell the airline in 2012.

“I am optimistic by nature,” he said, when asked whether he was confiding of winning the bidding contest.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Tim Hepher

