FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air freight market stabilized in April after reversing in March
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 29, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

Air freight market stabilized in April after reversing in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Tony Tyler listens to a question at a news conference after the 68th IATA annual general meeting, in Beijing June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

GENEVA (Reuters) - The global air freight market recovered slightly in April after a long-awaited recovery stalled in March, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

International freight traffic grew 1.2 percent from April 2012 and was 0.8 percent up from March, but growth remained weak overall, IATA said.

“We saw a brief rally in cargo markets at the end of 2012. But that has clearly stalled,” IATA’s director general Tony Tyler said in a statement.

“Fortunately, the small improvement in April means that economic conditions have not deteriorated to the point of starting a market contraction. And if we look to emerging markets - particularly Latin America and the Middle East — we do see some encouraging signs of growth.”

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Robert Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.