FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air freight outlook improves, annual growth of 4.1 percent seen: IATA
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2014 / 9:14 AM / 3 years ago

Air freight outlook improves, annual growth of 4.1 percent seen: IATA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A delegate of the 68th International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting is pictured through an IATA logo in Beijing June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BERLIN (Reuters) - The outlook for air freight demand is improving after several years in the doldrums, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

The industry body said that international freight volumes, an indicator of global trade demand, are expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1 percent over the next five years.

“An average of more than 4 percent growth for the next five years would be a marked improvement on the performance of recent years,” IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement, adding that growth has averaged just 0.63 percent per year since 2011.

IATA also said that the United Arab Emirates will have replaced Germany as the third largest market for air freight by 2018, with the UAE, the United States and China set to add more than 1 million additional tonnes of freight by then.

More than $6.8 trillion worth of goods, equivalent to 35 percent of total world trade by value is expected to be transported by air freight in 2014.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.