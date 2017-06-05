FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.N. urges global airlines to keep commitment on emissions
#Environment
June 5, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 2 months ago

U.N. urges global airlines to keep commitment on emissions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: President of the Council Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu attends the closing summary of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) global safety meeting in Montreal, February 5, 2015.Christinne Muschi

CANCUN, Mexico (Reuters) - A United Nations representative urged global airline leaders on Monday not to weaken their commitment to curbing emissions, despite a U.S. decision to exit the separate Paris climate pact.

"We need to promote implementation of this historic agreement," Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, president of the International Civil Aviation Organization, told leaders at the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

