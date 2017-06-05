U.N. urges global airlines to keep commitment on emissions

FILE PHOTO: President of the Council Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu attends the closing summary of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) global safety meeting in Montreal, February 5, 2015.

CANCUN, Mexico (Reuters) - A United Nations representative urged global airline leaders on Monday not to weaken their commitment to curbing emissions, despite a U.S. decision to exit the separate Paris climate pact.

"We need to promote implementation of this historic agreement," Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, president of the International Civil Aviation Organization, told leaders at the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).