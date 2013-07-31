FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air travel demand growth robust in June: IATA
July 31, 2013 / 11:29 AM / 4 years ago

Air travel demand growth robust in June: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - International air passenger demand grew 5.9 percent in June compared to a year earlier and was 1 percent up from May, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. “June was a positive month for passenger markets. The stability in the Eurozone, albeit tentative, is giving a boost to business and consumer confidence,” IATA said in a statement, adding the industry was still on track for a global net profit of $12.7 billion this year.

“But there is little margin for error and even a small change in the second half of the year could shift the outlook significantly,” it said.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

