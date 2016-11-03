Global air freight demand accelerates in September: IATA

Crew members and airport employees unload a transport plane, which delivered freight from Canada, at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev November 28, 2014.

(Reuters) - Demand for global air freight rose for the sixth straight month in September boosted by new export orders and one-off events, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Freight demand, measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTKs), rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in September as demand was helped among others by the rush replacement of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices and the bankruptcy of the Hanjin marine shipping line.

Growth in September was the fastest pace since disruption caused by the U.S. West Coast sea ports strike in February 2015.

Available capacity rose 4.7 percent in the month. However, as world trade is weak, freight loads remain at a historically low level, continuing to put downward pressure on freight yields and revenues.