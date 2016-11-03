FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Global air freight demand accelerates in September: IATA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 3, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

Global air freight demand accelerates in September: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Crew members and airport employees unload a transport plane, which delivered freight from Canada, at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev November 28, 2014.Valentyn Ogirenko

(Reuters) - Demand for global air freight rose for the sixth straight month in September boosted by new export orders and one-off events, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Freight demand, measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTKs), rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in September as demand was helped among others by the rush replacement of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices and the bankruptcy of the Hanjin marine shipping line.

Growth in September was the fastest pace since disruption caused by the U.S. West Coast sea ports strike in February 2015.

Available capacity rose 4.7 percent in the month. However, as world trade is weak, freight loads remain at a historically low level, continuing to put downward pressure on freight yields and revenues.

Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.