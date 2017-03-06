FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Global air freight demand up 6.9 percent in January: IATA
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 6, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 5 months ago

Global air freight demand up 6.9 percent in January: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alexandre de Juniac speaks after he is appointed as the new Director General of IATA at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2016.Clodagh Kilcoyne

(Reuters) - Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometers, rose 6.9 percent in January thanks to growth in Europe and the Middle East, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday.

Demand in Europe and the Middle East rose by 8.7 and 8.4 percent, respectively, in January.

"Demand growth accelerated in January, bolstered by strengthening export orders. And that outpaced the capacity growth which should be positive for yields," IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

Available capacity rose 3.5 percent in the month, meaning that load factors rose by 1.3 percentage points to 42.1 percent, IATA said.

Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.