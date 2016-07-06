FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Air freight demand growth slows to 0.9 percent in May: IATA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Air freight demand growth slows to 0.9 percent in May: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The cargo area is seen at Vienna's International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, March 1, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometers, rose only 0.9 percent in May on broad weakness in world trade volumes, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"Global trade has basically moved sideways since the end of 2014 taking air cargo with it. Hopes for a stronger 2016 are fading as economic and political uncertainty increases", IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

Available capacity rose 4.9 percent in the month, meaning that load factors fell by 1.7 percentage points to 41.9 percent.

The overcapacity means air cargo companies are battling falling yields, with Lufthansa Cargo describing the drop in prices as a "landslide".

Reporting by Daria Kowalewska; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.