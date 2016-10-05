FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Air freight demand rises in August driven by Europe: IATA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 5, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Air freight demand rises in August driven by Europe: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cargo is seen at HACTL SuperTerminal 1 at the Hong Kong International Airport April 20, 2010.Tyrone Siu/File Photo

(Reuters) - Demand for global air freight rose for the fifth straight month in August as European airlines benefited from an increase in German export orders, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

Freight demand, measured in freight ton kilometers (FTKs), rose 3.9 percent year-on-year for the month. Demand at European airlines grew 6.6 percent.

"August numbers showed improvements in cargo demand. While this is good news, the underlying market conditions make it difficult to have long-term optimism", IATA head Alexandre de Juniac said.

Available capacity rose 4.1 percent for the month and load factor fell by 0.1 percentage points to 40.8 percent.

Middle-Eastern carriers saw freight demand growth of 1.8 percent -- the slowest pace since July 2009.

Reporting by Anna Serafin; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.