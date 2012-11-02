International air traffic rises but recovery is mixed: IATA

GENEVA (Reuters) - International passenger traffic rose 4.9 percent in September on a year ago, led by robust growth for carriers in China, Latin America and the Middle East, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.

A two-speed recovery is emerging in the industry, as European airlines experience “profitless growth” and North American airlines operate in a “slow to no-growth environment”, it said.

International air freight traffic was up by 0.5 percent versus the same month in 2011, the Geneva-based body said.