FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IATA raises airline industry profit forecast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 3, 2013 / 10:28 AM / in 4 years

IATA raises airline industry profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Emirates airlines Airbus A380 comes in for landing over the roof of the Beijing Capital International Airport's train station March 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Global airlines should post an industry profit of $12.7 billion this year, an increase from a previous $10.6 billion forecast, as lower oil prices and belt-tightening offset difficult economic conditions, industry group IATA said on Monday.

However, the International Air Transport Association said margins remained weak amid Europe’s ongoing debt crisis.

“The day-to-day challenges of keeping revenues ahead of costs remain monumental,” IATA director general Tony Tyler said at a meeting of more than 200 airlines in Cape Town.

“On average, airlines will earn about $4 for every passenger, which is less than the cost of a sandwich in most places,” he told Reuters Television.

Addressing reporters later, Tyler said record passenger numbers and growth in “ancillary” revenues were the two key reasons driving improved profitability.

Airlines are expected to fill a record 80.3 percent of seats and transport an unprecedented 3.13 billion passengers in 2013, up from 79.2 percent and 2.98 billion respectively last year, as operational changes and better capacity management filter through.

Tyler said ancillary revenues would rise to $36 billion, or 5 percent of total turnover, as airlines unbundle more services from base fares and charge for additional services such as meals, extra baggage and seats.

“These are significant factors that are driving performance,” Tyler said.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.