10 months ago
Global air passenger traffic demand up 7 percent in September: IATA
#Big Story 10
November 4, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 10 months ago

Global air passenger traffic demand up 7 percent in September: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers are reflected in the glass of the departure hall as they leave from a Turkish Airlines aircraft at the airport in Konya, Turkey, October 20, 2016.Murad Sezer/File Photo

(Reuters) - Global demand for air travel rose 7 percent in September, the strongest year-on-year increase in seven months, supported by the Middle East and Asia Pacific growth, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.

"Airlines from the Middle East and Asia Pacific posted the fastest traffic growth for the fourth consecutive month, with double-digit annual increases in both cases. However, every region posted solid year-on-year growth, in excess of 4 percent," IATA said.

Capacity measured in available seat kilometers rose 6.6 percent, meaning load factors - a measure of how full planes are - increased 0.3 percentage points to 81.1 percent, IATA said in its monthly traffic update.

"September's growth in passenger demand was healthy. Importantly, this rebound from August weakness suggests that travel demand is showing its resilience in the aftermath of terror attacks," IATA head Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

Reporting by Anna Jaworska-Guidotti; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
