9 months ago
Global air passenger traffic demand up 5.8 percent in October: IATA
December 7, 2016 / 11:04 AM / 9 months ago

Global air passenger traffic demand up 5.8 percent in October: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers and visitors are seen at New Chitose Airport in Chitose, Hokkaido, northern Japan November 24, 2016.Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Global demand for air travel rose 5.8 percent in October as strong growth for Middle East and Asia Pacific airlines offset slower growth at North American carriers, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

Capacity measured in available seat kilometers rose 6.3 percent, causing load factors - a measure of how full planes are - to drop 0.4 percentage points to 80.1 percent, IATA said in its monthly traffic update.

"While the negative traffic impact from terror attacks and political instability in parts of the world has receded, the long downward trend in yield - which helped to stimulate travel - has leveled off," IATA head Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
