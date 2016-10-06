FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global air passenger traffic growth slows to 4.6 percent in August: IATA
#Big Story 10
October 6, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Global air passenger traffic growth slows to 4.6 percent in August: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Delayed passengers inside Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport line up to go through TSA security check following a false alarm event in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 28, 2016.

(Reuters) - Global demand for air travel rose 4.6 percent in August, slowing from a 6.4 percent increase in July, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose 5.8 percent, faster than demand, meaning load factors - a measure of how full planes are - dropped 0.9 percentage points to 83.8 percent, IATA said in its monthly traffic update.

"Lower airfares are a major factor sustaining demand for air travel," IATA head Alexandre de Juniac said, "but the lingering impact of terrorist attacks in Europe earlier in the year reminds us that the aviation industry is vulnerable to many external factors beyond its control".

Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
