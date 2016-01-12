FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air travel demand tempered by Transaero, Lufthansa in November: IATA
January 12, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Air travel demand tempered by Transaero, Lufthansa in November: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Demand for air travel slowed from the previous month in November, muted by the halt of operations by Russia’s troubled Transaero (TAER.MM) and labor strikes at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Demand for air travel, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, rose 5.9 percent in November, compared with a 7.1 percent gain recorded in October, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures on Tuesday.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

