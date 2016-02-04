FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lower airfare boosts air travel demand in 2015: IATA
February 4, 2016 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

Lower airfare boosts air travel demand in 2015: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers board their flight at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A slide in airfare by 5 percent year-on-year bolstered demand for air travel in 2015, even as economic fundamentals weakened, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Demand for air travel, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, rose 6.5 percent in 2015, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures on Tuesday.

But on a monthly basis, the growth rate slowed toward the end of the year, coming in at 5.4 percent in December compared with 5.9 percent in November and 7.1 percent in October.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

