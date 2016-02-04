Lower airfare boosts air travel demand in 2015: IATA

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A slide in airfare by 5 percent year-on-year bolstered demand for air travel in 2015, even as economic fundamentals weakened, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Demand for air travel, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, rose 6.5 percent in 2015, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures on Tuesday.

But on a monthly basis, the growth rate slowed toward the end of the year, coming in at 5.4 percent in December compared with 5.9 percent in November and 7.1 percent in October.