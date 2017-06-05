FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global airlines call for open borders after Gulf rift
June 5, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 2 months ago

Global airlines call for open borders after Gulf rift

1 Min Read

CANCUN, Mexico (Reuters) - A global airline association called for borders to be reopened after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, disrupting air travel across the region.

"Our industry depends on open borders. We would like borders to be reopened, the sooner the better," Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association said on Monday, declining to comment further on the row.

Saudi Arabia on Monday banned Qatari airlines from its airspace, while Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways and Dubai's Emirates Airline said they would suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan

