Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for concessions to U.S. airlines
June 8, 2015 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for concessions to U.S. airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker attends a news conference at the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Berlin, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

MIAMI (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday he saw no reason for Middle Eastern governments to propose any changes to transportation policy in response to U.S. airlines that allege unfair competition from Gulf carriers.

“Why should my government make any concession?” he said in an interview at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual meeting in Miami.

“There is an agreement signed by two mature governments. And those agreements are being implemented,” he said.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
