Thales sees sales of aircraft entertainment systems up 10 pct

MIAMI (Reuters) - Airlines will drive annual sales growth of in-flight entertainment systems by more than 10 percent for several years as they scramble to put better Internet connections on aircraft, the head of Thales’ connectivity business told Reuters on Monday.

Travelers increasingly want airlines to provide connectivity on flights that matches what they have at home, Dominique Giannoni, chief executive officer of Thales’ InFlyt Experience business, said in an interview at the International Air Transport Association annual meeting in Miami.

People want to watch a movie on an in-seat screen while checking email on a computer tablet and working on a laptop, he said.

“It’s multitasking in the air,” he said. The Thales unit provides entertainment, Wi-Fi and connectivity systems on aircraft.

The stakes are high for airlines, which can spend hundreds of millions of dollars equipping fleets and want to ensure systems are not quickly outdated.

But airlines also must compete with new systems offered by rivals, meaning they are looking at steep upgrades.

Many current systems provide only limited bandwidth and use in-seat screens that frequently freeze and need rebooting. Customers want fat bandwidth and bigger screens, Giannoni said, fueling growth for Thales, market leader Panasonic Corp and others.

“What is changing our world is the arrival of high-capacity connections on aircraft,” he said, noting the growing use of satellite connections from providers such as ViaSat Inc, Iridium Communications Inc and Intelsat SA.

In five to seven years, almost all commercial aircraft will be connected, he predicted. A year ago, only half of the worldwide fleet was expected to be wired by 2020.

For Thales, whose entertainment and connectivity systems are on Boeing Co and Airbus aircraft, demand will soon drive sales above 10 percent a year from the current high single digits, Giannoni said. Industry sales also will rise to more than 10 percent. He expects Thales to gain market share.

Thales does not break out the unit’s sales.

Thales is creating modular systems that allow components to be changed to offer a range of configurations and minimize concerns about obsolete technology.

Giannoni predicts premium seats will continue to have large in-seat screens, even as some airlines experiment with phasing screens out of the economy cabin and simply letting travelers use their own smart devices.