FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virgin Atlantic hopes govt will protect competition if rival buys Aer Lingus
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 8, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Virgin Atlantic hopes govt will protect competition if rival buys Aer Lingus

Jeffrey Dastin

2 Min Read

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400, with Tail Number G-VROC, lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro

MIAMI (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd [VA.UL] is looking for government help to safeguard competition if its largest rival buys Irish carrier Aer Lingus Group PLC AERL.I, Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Executive Officer Craig Kreeger told reporters on Monday.

The remarks, made on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting, come as a takeover of Aer Lingus by International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) becomes more likely. The Irish government recently agreed to sell its 25-percent stake in Aer Lingus to British Airways’ parent, and 4.99-percent stakeholder Etihad Airways on Sunday said it agreed to do the same.

“We expect that the transaction will ultimately reach conclusion, but we’d certainly love to see a hard look at what kind of remedies might be appropriate to allow competitive connectivity to Ireland to continue to exist,” Kreeger said.

Virgin Atlantic has partnered with Aer Lingus to operate short flights within the United Kingdom, although it announced in 2014 that it would discontinue that service.

“We’ll just have to wait and see” what Virgin’s relationship with Aer Lingus will look like after a takeover deal, Kreeger said.

He added that joining Aer Lingus’s transatlantic operation with IAG‘s, which already controls a significant amount of that market, is of concern to him.

In particular, he said the government could take action to allow for competitive pricing. He did not specify which government he was talking about.

“We just like to see customers have competitive alternatives, and we’d like to be a part of that,” Kreeger said.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.