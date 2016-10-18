A Southwest Airlines jet waits on the tarmac at Denver International Airport in Denver January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp said they were experiencing technical issues preventing new bookings due to an outage with Sabre Corp's computer systems.

"We are not able to accept new bookings or changes to existing reservations on jetblue.com, JetBlue mobile app and over the phone," JetBlue said in a statement.

Several people took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

"@JetBlue: do you have any ETA for a restoration of flight booking on jetblue.com ? been trying to book for an hour, no success," tweeted steve o'grady (‏@sogrady).

"You can book on sites like Expedia and Orbitz," Jetblue tweeted in reply.

Southwest Airlines had a similar issue but added that international bookings and airport operations were not affected.

"We are aware of an issue that is affecting some of our customers," Sabre said in a statement.

"We apologize and are working urgently towards a resolution and will provide updates as they arise."

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)