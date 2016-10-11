FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. airlines forecast better third-quarter profit margins, revenue
#Business News
October 11, 2016 / 12:39 PM / 10 months ago

Top U.S. airlines forecast better third-quarter profit margins, revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Travelers line up at an American Airlines ticket counter at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, May 13, 2014.Jim Young/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH "BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD JULY 18" FOR ALL IMAGES - RTSIG1H

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) and United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) on Tuesday forecast improved profit margins and unit revenue for the third quarter, as travelers spent more on last-minute trips in September than expected.

American, the world's largest airline, said it expects an adjusted pre-tax profit margin between 13 percent and 15 percent, compared with prior guidance between 12 percent and 14 percent. United, the third largest by passenger traffic, said its margin could be as high as 16 percent, versus prior guidance of up to 15.5 percent.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
