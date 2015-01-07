FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets air safety rule, airlines must implement in three years
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
#Market News
January 7, 2015

U.S. sets air safety rule, airlines must implement in three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. government said on Wednesday it is requiring domestic airlines to put in place proactive safety measures designed to highlight risks, deter accidents and make air travel safer.

The rule by the Federal Aviation Administration, which was four years in the making, requires all U.S. airlines and freight carriers to submit so-called “safety management system” plans within six months and implement them within three years, the FAA said.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alden Bentley

