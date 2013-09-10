FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. airlines show wide gap in fuel efficiency: study
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 10, 2013 / 8:37 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. airlines show wide gap in fuel efficiency: study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. airlines operating in the domestic market showed a wide gap in fuel efficiency, with Alaska Airlines taking the top ranking, according to a study by an independent, nonprofit organization.

The International Council on Clear Transportation (ICCT) measured fuel efficiency of 15 U.S. airlines in 2010 and found a 26 percent difference between the most fuel-efficient and the least fuel-efficient airlines.

Spirit Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines were ranked the second-most fuel-efficient airlines while American Airlines and Allegiant Air were at the bottom of the ranking. (r.reuters.com/kuh92v)

The report said about one-third of the variation in fuel efficiency could be attributed to aircraft technology and age of the fleet.

The ICCT study is the first to quantify fuel performance of U.S. airlines.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.