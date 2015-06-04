Delta cuts second-quarter margin guidance as U.S. airlines face weaker demand

Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Thursday said its operating profit margin this quarter could be lower than it expected as the U.S. airline industry wrestles with slightly weaker U.S. demand and with oil prices inching up.

The Atlanta-based carrier forecast an operating margin for the second quarter of 15.5 percent to 16.5 percent, down from prior guidance of 16 percent to 18 percent, according to regulatory filings. It raised its fuel cost forecast by 5 cents per gallon.

The margin revision may fuel debate on whether U.S. carriers are adding plane seats and flights in excess of demand, forcing them to lower airfare. In the first quarter, the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.7 percent annual rate due to heavy snowfall, a resurgent dollar and disruptions at West Coast ports, with activity now rebounding modestly.

Delta on Tuesday lowered its passenger unit revenue guidance for the second quarter as U.S. business travel booked close to customers’ trip dates yielded less money per mile than expected.

“We are seeing some of those similar headwinds,” Jim Compton, chief revenue officer of competitor United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N), said during an investor conference Thursday.

Delta’s shares fell more than 1 percent while United’s tumbled more than 2 percent after Compton said United was pricing competitively to maximize revenue in markets such as Chicago, where American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) and Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) have posted lower fares.

The drops follow a wider U.S. airline stock selloff last month on concern that price wars are brewing in Dallas, Seattle and other markets, with Southwest forecasting capacity growth and competitors vowing to stand their ground.

Some investors now fear there now is less focus on capacity discipline, which helped U.S. airlines post billion-dollar profits in the past year and announce the largest stock buybacks in their histories.

The airlines insist otherwise. Delta said it intends to keep capacity flat in the fourth quarter, including a 3 percent reduction in international service because the strong dollar has weighed on foreign demand.

United’s Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said Thursday that increasing capacity by squeezing more rows of lightweight seats onto aircraft - not by buying planes - diluted unit revenue but was “earnings accretive.”