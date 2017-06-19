Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
WELLINGTON Air New Zealand (AIR.NZ) said on Tuesday that it had signed four contracts with the U.S. Navy worth up to $42 million to service its fleet's gas turbine engines.
The airline said in a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange that its Auckland-based gas turbine repair unit would provide maintenance and servicing of the U.S. Navy's engines over the next few years.
Chief Operations Officer Bruce Patton said the contract was an "important win for the airline" and that it had taken part in a competitive bidding process.
The airline also said that the number of passengers it carried in May rose 8.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, to 1.16 million as New Zealand experiences a tourism boom.
However, the company said its revenues per available seat kilometer fell 6.8 percent when removing the impact of the currency exchange rate.
The airline did not change its outlook announced at its Investor Day at the beginning of June that earnings before taxation were likely to be more than NZ$525 million ($379.47 million)in the full-year 2017, up from its prior forecast of NZ$475 million to NZ$525 million.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Larry King and Leslie Adler)
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
Miner and trader Glencore on Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto that earlier this week said it was favoring a Chinese bid.