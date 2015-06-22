FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air New Zealand sells SAFE Air maintenance business to Airbus
June 22, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

Air New Zealand sells SAFE Air maintenance business to Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Air New Zealand has agreed to sell its SAFE Air maintenance business to an Australian unit of Airbus Group for an undisclosed sum, the national carrier said on Monday.

Safe Air has been sold to Airbus Group Australia Pacific Ltd, which maintains helicopters and aircraft, including Royal Australian Air Force Orion and Hercules planes.

“We’ve worked with Safe Air in the past and for us, bringing the company into Airbus strengthens our position and potential in New Zealand,” said Jens Goennemann, Managing Director of Airbus Group Australia Pacific.

Safe Air, based in the provincial town of Blenheim at the top of the South Island, provides engineering support for commercial and military customers, including the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

The deal is expected to be settled next month, the companies said.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
