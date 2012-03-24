Man arrested at Sacramento airport security with 4 guns

Harold Waller, 45, is seen in this Sacramento County Sheriff's Department photograph released to Reuters on March 24, 2012. The suspect from Montana was arrested after he tried to bring four loaded guns through a security checkpoint at a Sacramento, California, airport and is being held without bail, the sheriff's office said on Saturday. REUTERS/Sacramento County Sheriff's Department/Handout

(Reuters) - A Montana man was arrested after he tried to bring four loaded guns through a security checkpoint at a Sacramento, California, airport and is being held without bail, the sheriff’s office said on Saturday.

The suspect, Harold Waller, 45, was arrested on Thursday afternoon at Sacramento International Airport after Transportation Security Administration officers at a checkpoint found a firearm inside a carry-on bag, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Further checks showed Waller was carrying a loaded handgun and had three loaded firearms in his carry-on bags, it said.

Sheriff’s deputies searched his car at an off-site parking lot and turned up eight more firearms, several of them loaded.

The statement did not specify the types of weapons.

Waller faces charges including unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, possession of an unauthorized weapon in a public building and possession of a firearm within a sterile area of an airport, the sheriff’s department statement said.