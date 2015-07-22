LaGuardia, JFK workers suspend plans to strike Wednesday: union

(Reuters) - Command Security Corp (MOC.A) employees who work at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport have suspended plans to strike on Wednesday, the 32BJ SEIU service workers union said.

The security services provider has reached an agreement with employees that had planned to strike, according to Juan Chapman, a worker at the airport.

A strike could have impacted Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), which contracts the workers, although the airline said on Tuesday that it was taking measures to ensure its customers would not be affected.