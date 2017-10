(Reuters) - Industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc (APD.N) reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more to customers in energy, refining, chemical and metallurgical industries worldwide.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $276.9 million, or $1.30 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, from $225.9 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 10 percent to $2.56 billion.