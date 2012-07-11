FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIT Leasing orders 10 Airbus A330 planes
July 11, 2012 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

CIT Leasing orders 10 Airbus A330 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH (Reuters) - CIT Leasing has placed a firm order for 10 Airbus A330 passenger jets, worth around $2.3 billion at list prices, the two firms said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

The order comprises a previously unannounced order for five planes agreed earlier this year and a new air show order of five, Jeff Knittel, head of CIT’s transportation financing unit, said.

The deal includes the first commitment to the new longer-range version of the A330 announced by Airbus on Monday, the European planemaker said.

The longer-range engine comes as an option on the planes. The deal means CIT now has 51 A330s on order.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
