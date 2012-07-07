FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ALC to cheer Boeing order with NYSE bell ceremony: sources
#Business News
July 7, 2012 / 12:58 AM / in 5 years

ALC to cheer Boeing order with NYSE bell ceremony: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Air Lease Corp (AL.N) looks set to ring the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange by video link from Farnborough Airshow on Monday as he places a significant order for Boeing (BA.N) aircraft, industry sources said.

The company run by Steven Udvar-Hazy, considered a founder of the aircraft leasing industry, has 50 fuel-saving A320neo aircraft on order or in the pipeline from Europe’s Airbus EAD.PA and is expected to order at least as many of the competing 737 MAX model from rival Boeing, the sources said.

It is one of the first times the celebrated Wall Street ceremony will have been beamed from the UK, the sources said.

California-based ALC declined to comment.

“We have no comment on (this) speculation. If any newsworthy event takes place we will let you know immediately. There is no news at this time,” an ALC spokeswoman said by email.

NYSE could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gary Hill)

This story was corrected to fix spelling of CEO's first name to Steven from Stephen, paragraph 2 and to add dropped word "not," in the last paragraph

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
