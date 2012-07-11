FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EADS, Finmeccanica ATR unit has 24 orders year-to-date
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 11, 2012 / 9:23 AM / 5 years ago

EADS, Finmeccanica ATR unit has 24 orders year-to-date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Avions de Transport Regional, an aircraft maker owned by European aerospace group EADS and Italian company Finmeccanica, said it had received 24 orders this year.

ATR said on Wednesday it had over 200 aircraft in its backlog, adding it was now responsible for two thirds of all regional aircraft to be delivered in the 50-90 seat range.

“Airlines operating in highly buoyant markets such as Brazil, Indonesia and Russia are currently developing their short-haul routes ... and ordering (ATR aircraft) in tens,” chief executive Filippo Bagnato said.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.