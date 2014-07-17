FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus unveils more A330 orders
July 17, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus unveils more A330 orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - Russian carrier Transaero Airlines has signed a letter of intent to buy 20 Airbus A330 aircraft, including 12 of the revamped A330neo model, in a deal worth $5.3 billion at list prices, the European planemaker said at the Farnborough Airshow.

Airbus added on Thursday that an undisclosed Asian customer had signed a memorandum of understanding for four A330-800 jets.

Airbus said it had won “$75.3 billion worth of business for a total of 496 aircraft” at this year’s air show.

The deals include memoranda of understanding for 138 aircraft worth $36.9 billion and purchase orders for 358 aircraft worth $38.4 billion, Airbus said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
