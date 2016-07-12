FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Airbus says plans to lift A320 production still warranted
#Big Story 10
July 12, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Airbus says plans to lift A320 production still warranted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Guests enter an A320 flight simulator during a tour of the new Airbus Asia Training Centre in Singapore April 18, 2016.Edgar Su

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Airbus's plans to raise production of its top-selling A320 family of single-aisle jets are "still warranted", the European planemaker's sales chief said on Tuesday, amid aviation industry concerns about a faltering global economy.

Airbus plans to eventually lift production of A320 jets to 60 a month, from around 42 currently.

When asked whether Airbus would announce further orders for its A321neo model on the second day of the Farnborough Airshow in southern England, John Leahy replied: "Hope so."

He also said he was disappointed at the time it was taking to get U.S. licenses for Airbus's planned sale of jets to Iran.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter

