FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Airbus sees A400M, and possible A350, charge with H1 results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2016 / 8:44 AM / a year ago

Airbus sees A400M, and possible A350, charge with H1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Airbus Industrie A380 aircraft performs a manoeuvre during its display at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England July 14, 2014.Kieran Doherty/File Photo

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is likely to take a fresh charge with its first-half results for the latest problems involving its A400M military transporter, Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said on Wednesday.

Problems that the company partially blames on the gearbox of the aircraft's large turboprop engines have disrupted deliveries of the already delayed military plane and driven up costs.

Wilhelm, speaking to analysts at the Farnborough Airshow, said the first-half charge would not cover all the issues currently being audited and further writedowns could be taken beyond 2016.

He gave no indication of the size of the potential charge. Airbus has already taken billions of euros of charges related to the A400M.

Wilhelm said there was also a risk of charges related to loss-making contracts on the A350 jetliner, but that these would not affect the aircraft's overall breakeven target.

He said the level of commercial order deferrals and cancellations was "very low" and the company's orders supported its plans to raise production of single-aisle jets.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.