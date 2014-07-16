FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Asiana signs 10-year maintenance deal with UTC
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 16, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea's Asiana signs 10-year maintenance deal with UTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines has expanded its maintenance ties with UTC Aerospace Systems with a 10-year deal involving the evacuation slides aboard the airline’s Airbus A380 superjumbos.

The Comprehensive Accessory Repair and Exchange (C.A.R.E.) program was announced at the Farnborough Airshow and includes maintenance, repair and overhaul support services for multiple evacuation system components on six aircraft.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., already supports air management systems and electric power on Asiana’s Airbus and Boeing aircraft, engine accessories and landing gears.

Seoul-headquartered Asiana Airlines operates 14 domestic and 90 international passenger routes as well as 27 cargo routes with a fleet of more than 80 aircraft.

Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.