Lessor Avolon to become Airbus A330neo launch customer
July 15, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Lessor Avolon to become Airbus A330neo launch customer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - Dublin-based leasing firm Avolon became another launch customer for Airbus’ (AIR.PA) revamped A330 wide-body aircraft on Tuesday with a memorandum of understanding to buy 15 A330-900neo planes worth $4.1 billion at list prices.

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery from 2018, Avolon told a news conference at the Farnborough Airshow.

Airbus sales chief John Leahy added he hoped to be able to announce the first airline customer for the A330neo in the next 24 hours. The European planemaker has so far unveiled orders from lessors.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark Potter

