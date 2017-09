Head of Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes Raymond Conner speaks to journalists at a news conference at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - China’s Hainan Airlines (600221.SS) said on Wednesday it planned to order 50 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 8 planes worth $5.1 billion at list prices.

The deal was announced on day three of the Farnborough Airshow in southern England.

