FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Boeing exec opposes Iran licenses for others if its deal blocked
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Boeing exec opposes Iran licenses for others if its deal blocked

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ray Conner, the CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, speaks during a joint news conference with Hideaki Omiya (not pictured), chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and other representatives from key partner companies in Tokyo June 12, 2014.Issei Kato

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - The head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes said on Sunday that U.S. suppliers to Europe's Airbus and other planemakers should not be able to get licenses to sell their wares to Iran if Boeing is blocked from completing a $25 billion deal with the country.

The remarks by the Boeing Co (BA.N) unit's chief executive Ray Conner come as Boeing and others face opposition in Congress over the sale of jets under a deal between Iran and world powers to ease sanctions in exchange for curbs on nuclear activities.

Both Boeing and European rival Airbus (AIR.PA) have lined up preliminary deals to sell or lease over 100 planes to Iran, subject to licenses from the U.S. Treasury for aircraft more than 10 percent of whose components are made in the United States.

The potential sales come at a time when demand for wide-body jets is slowing, a factor which makes the task of ensuring smooth output of the current version of Boeing's 777 jet "a little more challenging", Conner told reporters.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.